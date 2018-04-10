From tragedy to charity: Local man using his heartbreak to help families of murder victims

HOUSTON - Keith Davis wants to help families whose loved ones were murdered.

He is raising money for his charity called Crime Victim’s Survivors Foundation – Never A Day.

“Never a day" came from Davis’ own experience with tragedy. His family was brutally murdered one night back in 1992.

“Never a day goes by that we don't have to think and live with the event that occurred,” Davis said.

Davis’ family was slain by an ex-boyfriend of one of his sisters. The house was then burned to cover the killer's tracks.

“My mother, she was stabbed multiple times. My little sister was shot in the head. My daughter, my youngest daughter, was stabbed in her heart,” Davis said.

In all, six of his family members were killed -- including his two young daughters.

Knowing what the aftermath is like for survivors of a family tragedy, Davis is raising money to help victims' families cope both emotionally and financially.

Davis wants to set up a hotline for families, have therapists with master's degrees at the ready to speak to family members, and to hold group sessions for families to connect with each other. There’s also a Texas fund many victims don’t realize is available to them.

“Texas has a crime victim’s compensation program,” said Davis. “If you no one tells you about it then you don't know about it. Our foundation is going to bridge that gap.”

“There's 360 degrees of need for a family that goes through these things,” said David Price, Davis’ friend who is working by his side on this charity. “We are part of an organization that accompanies the families to murder trials.”

Davis said he’s working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on the charity in order to get connected to the families who need it faster.

“We’re working with the district attorney and other law enforcement,” Davis said.

“If something like that happens, our foundation will get first knowledge of it and we will go straight to the people and provide assistance and let them know everything that’s out there for them.

“Plus, we’re going to go with something in hand to help them right away.”

With the help of sponsors like Sterling House, which is hosting Davis' fundraiser, Davis is channeling his love for a family he lost into the lives of others who need it. He wants the impact of this charity to be global.

“I'm hoping someday that our foundation becomes the largest in the world," Davis said.

The fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Sterling House, 3015 Bagby St. There will be a $20 donation at the door.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will be in attendance as a special guest.

