From Shark Day to the Vegan Food Festival, here are 5 Houston events for the weekend

HOUSTON - Looking to add some fun to your weekend? We've rounded up some of the best events.

Shark Day at the Downtown Aquarium

When: Sunday

Where: Downtown Aquarium

What: This day is devoted to all things sharks to prepare for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. There will be shark diving shows, Q&As with shark divers, fish feeding, shark tagging and a conservation station, among other activities and prizes. Activities go on all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket passes for adults are $20.99 and ticket passes for children are $19.99. For more information on scheduling, click here.

Website: https://www.aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumhouston/

7th Annual VegFest Houston Vegan Fest

When: Saturday

Where: Minute Maid Park

What: The 7th annual VegFest Houston Vegan Fest will benefit the Vegan Society of P.E.A.C.E., Houston’s premier vegan nonprofit organization and stands for people for earth, animals, compassion and enlightenment. There will be a variety of different vegan sponsors and vendors. Entry is free, but there are VIP packages available. A VIP package is $20 for adults, $15 for teens and students and $10 for kids. Children age 5 and under are free.

Website: http://vegansocietyofpeace.org/index.php

Bridal Extravaganza Show

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center

What: America’s largest bridal planning event features tons of vendors, including dress designers, florists, caterers, hair and makeup artists, wedding cakes, wedding entertainment and providers and more. The event will include fashion shows, seminars and over 700 display showcases. There will also be giveaways for honeymoons and shopping sprees. Tickets are available for $15 online and $20 at the door.

Website: https://www.bridalextravaganza.com/

Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles Football Club

When: Friday

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

What: The Los Angeles Football Club will play the Houston Dynamo Friday at 8 p.m. Come cheer on Houston and watch a great soccer match. Tickets are available online starting at $24.

Website: https://www.houstondynamo.com/schedule

The Market at Sawyer Yards

When: Saturday

Where: Sawyer Yards

What: Hosted each second Saturday of the month, the market includes folk art, artisan crafts and specialty foods. It is hosted from 6 to 10 p.m. and is a great spot to shop both for yourself and for gifts as well as start your evening.

Website: https://sawyerstreetmarket.com/

