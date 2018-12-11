Friendswood restaurant burglars get away with 9 TVs, 2 margarita machines, owner says

HOUSTON - A Friendswood restaurant owner said thieves got away with nine TVs, two margarita machines, dozens of bottles of liquor and other electronics during a burglary last week.

The owner of Rancho Mexican Restaurant, Antonio Nunez, said that his restaurant on Parkwood Avenue was broken into and thieves took what they wanted.

Nunez said he arrived to find shattered glass and items strewn about. He said surveillance video showed two masked men break in around 1 a.m.

“When they came in, they were running around but after that they start to get everything they were kind of slow, taking their time,” he said.

The video shows the men taking flat-screen TVs from the wall and then unplug and move two 300-pound margarita machines.

“They are pretty heavy. I don’t know how they did it,” said Nunez.

Nunez said the video also shows the thieves load 44 bottles of alcohol into a red suitcase. He said the two men then stole a speaker system, tools and a computer before loading up into a red car.

Nunez has been in business for more than 15 years in the city. He said he just recently moved to this new location and hasn’t had any issues until this past week. He filed a police report and although he is angry, he hopes that the surveillance video might lead to some arrests.

“I know they are never going to give me my stuff back, but I don’t want them to hurt somebody else,” he said.

