Friends share legacy of mother found dead in Bay City murder-suicide

BAY CITY, Texas - Bay City Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide.

Friday morning, a teenage boy found his parents dead in their home. On Saturday night, loved ones of the deceased are searching for answers, and remembering their loved ones.

Bay City Police said 42-year-old Sandra Hogg and her husband 44-year-old Bryan Hogg were found dead at their home on Lazy Lane. Investigators said friends of the couple called 911, when no one answered the door.

Eventually, police said, those friends were able to wake up the couple's son, who neighbors said was hard of hearing and used hearing aids. The son told police he found them dead after he woke up.

Police are investigating. Meanwhile, loved ones are in mourning.

"If you knew (Sandra) -- she made an impact. If you just met her, it's a smile you never forget," said Mindy Rose, a close family friend and Sandra’s client.

Rose said Sandra Hogg had touched people's hearts all over the Bay City community. Hogg worked at Bay City ISD and for Matagorda County. Rose said the community is in mourning tonight.

Rose’s 9-year-old son Jayden, who has special needs, was supposed to see Sandra for a session the day she was found.

"I didn't believe it. Somethings in life you go, 'I don't understand that but okay.' This one is, 'I don't understand that, and I'm not okay,' " Rose said.

She said Sandra and her family were known to be good people who cared about helping others.

"She was the type of person that loved. Beyond belief, beyond your faults, ethnicity, financial status -- anything," Rose said.

Not only were Sandra and Rose friends, Sandra counseled Rose’s children.

"She helped my oldest son and now my youngest," Rose said. "She was the kind of counselor where (if you worked with her), you didn't want to misbehave because her personality loved you so much."

She said Jayden did not get along with people because of his special needs, but he got along very well with Sandra.

"He doesn't do well with people, but her being the mommy she is ... he felt so comfortable, and for him to feel that within her spirit, let's you know that the inside truly matched the outside. There was an angel inside of her," said Rose.

She said she and many people in the community are wishing the family comfort.

Bay City ISD issued this statement:

"Bay City ISD learned this morning around 10 a.m. of the death of one of our staff members of 12 years, Sandra Hogg.

"She worked in the district in past years as a counselor at several campuses, and most currently served as an LSSP (Licensed Specialist in School Psychologist) with MCES (Matagorda County Educational Services) - the county-wide special education co-op housed within BCISD.

"Sandra's only son is a freshman at Bay City High School.

"A crisis team was dispatched this morning to MCES to help staff there hearing the heartbreaking news.

"BCISD is grieving at this tremendous loss, and our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this tragedy."

