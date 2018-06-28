Friends remember woman killed by teens as 'great person, incredibly smart'

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against two teenagers who were arrested for the death of an elderly woman who was found in her garage.

The suspects, David Jones and Teihjon Shannon, are charged with capital murder.

Houston homicide detectives said the victim suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

According to a statement given to investigators after their arrests, Jones and Shannon ran through nearby neighborhoods until they saw Clara Jeanne Barna drive into her garage.

When she got out to close the garage door, both suspects approached her, grabbed her and took her car keys. In an attempt to leave, the suspects hit Barna with her vehicle and then left her body in the garage.

On June 20, both suspects, still driving Barna's LeSabre, tried to leave a restaurant without paying. When they did so, the manager wrote down the license plate and the two were later arrested.

In an interview with HPD Homicide Division investigators, Shannon confessed to his involvement in the robbery and murder of Barna.

Barna's friends said that they knew her as “Miss Jeanne."

They said she had a spunky personality and adored Pokemon Go.

“She really enjoyed it and that was exciting for us because normally it's a millennial and younger kind of thing," said Paige Toussaint. “She was a great person and incredibly smart. It is so sad."

Friends said that the loss is devastating and they hurt for her family.

