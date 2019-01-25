Friends gather to remember family members killed in Liberty County crash

CLEVELAND, Texas - On Thursday night, friends and family gathered to remember the three people killed in a car crash in Liberty County on Wednesday.

The youngest victim was just 4 years old.

It was a night of song, of praise and of tears.

About 100 people gathered at Crossway Community Fellowship Church in Cleveland a night after the deadly head-on collision.

The night before, the family was headed to the same church for Bible study when the accident happened on FM 163.

Fellow church members and friends gathered to be together in their pain and worship.

"It's important to know that there's people around you that care. There's people that want to pray for you, pray with you and go through that," Jamaica Gamboa said.

Killed in the crash were 57-year-old Mark Henson, his 4-year-old granddaughter Lilly and 16-year-old Jessee Henson.

Jessee's 16-year-old sister, Jordan, continues to fight for her life in a hospital.

Their older sister, 24-year-old Brianna Henson -- the mother of Lilly -- is in a hospital in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

"I'm just trying to keep my head up because that's what she would want," classmate Jonathan Carley said.

Dozens of schoolmates were at the vigil.

Jessee Henson was a student at Tarkington High School with Jordan.

"I just felt like it's something I had to do for Jordan. Like, we may not have talked very much, except for a few times texting, but she was somebody I really wanted to get to be good friends with," Carley said.

Mark Henson is survived by his wife, Debra, the mother of Brianna, Jordan, Jessee, and the grandmother of Lilly. Debra Henson has not yet made any plans for funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.