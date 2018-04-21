Friends, former colleagues and every one in between pay respects to Barbara Bush

HOUSTON - Friends, neighbors, those with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and every one in between paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush Saturday, the day of her funeral.

Those people include:

Nikki Richnow- Former White House gifts office

John Lisenby - Assistant to Barbara Bush in Houston

Debbie Breazeale - Friend

Owen Wells - Friend of the family

Clementine McIver - Saintly Stitchers with Barbara Bush for the church

Craig Denekas - Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

Stuart Baker - son of James Addison Baker III

Jim Nantz - Broadcaster for CBS sports

Julie Finck - President of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

Linda McReynolds - Neighbor and friend

Bill & Karen Case - Barbara Bush's physical therapist

Peter Roussel - Friend and former White House spokesman

Greta Van Susteren - Television reporter

Linda Lorelle - Lorelle Media

Barbara Comee - Volunteer for Office of President Bush

Jim McNee - Produced video tapes and films for the Bush Library

Jim Oberwetter - Press Secretary for George H.W. Bush

Jill Conner Browne - Author

Gian-Carlo Peressutti - Aid and press secretary (1996-2000)

