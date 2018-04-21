Friends, former colleagues and every one in between pay respects to Barbara Bush

HOUSTON - Friends, neighbors, those with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and every one in between paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush Saturday, the day of her funeral.
Those people include:
Nikki Richnow- Former White House gifts office
John Lisenby - Assistant to Barbara Bush in Houston
Debbie Breazeale - Friend
Owen Wells - Friend of the family
Clementine McIver - Saintly Stitchers with Barbara Bush for the church
Craig Denekas - Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy
Stuart Baker - son of James Addison Baker III
Jim Nantz - Broadcaster for CBS sports
Julie Finck - President of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation
Linda McReynolds - Neighbor and friend
Bill & Karen Case - Barbara Bush's physical therapist
Peter Roussel - Friend and former White House spokesman
Greta Van Susteren - Television reporter
Linda Lorelle - Lorelle Media
Barbara Comee - Volunteer for Office of President Bush
Jim McNee - Produced video tapes and films for the Bush Library
Jim Oberwetter - Press Secretary for George H.W. Bush
Jill Conner Browne - Author
Gian-Carlo Peressutti - Aid and press secretary (1996-2000)
