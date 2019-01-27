Friends celebrate 84 years of friendship with laughs, wine

KUSA/NBC News - A good friend is hard to find, and keeping one can be even harder, but one Colorado pair might as well have written the book on friendship.

They're celebrating their 95th birthdays and more than eight decades of never leaving each other's side.

Phyllis Hines and Barbara Noone met in seventh grade.

"I honestly never ever remember being mad at her or having (a fight) ... you know how girls can be," Hines said.

"She understands me," Noone adds. "Most of the time."

They've been through it all: raising their families, the deaths of their husbands and now their golden years.

Hines and Noone try to see each other monthly and celebrate their birthdays every year together.

Hines turned 95 on Jan. 5, and Noone will turn 95 on Feb. 1.

