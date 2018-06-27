News

Freeway standoff ends when man back flips off highway sign onto airbags

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

LOS ANGELES - A man wearing only shorts tied up a freeway in California Wednesday as he posed as though he were an action hero and displayed anti-pollution posters.

WATCH: Man does backflip off highway signage in Los Angeles

Los Angeles authorities eventually took the man into custody, but not before he did a back flip onto an inflatable device as spectators along the freeway and in their cars watched.

