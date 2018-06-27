Freeway standoff ends when man back flips off highway sign onto airbags

LOS ANGELES - A man wearing only shorts tied up a freeway in California Wednesday as he posed as though he were an action hero and displayed anti-pollution posters.

Los Angeles authorities eventually took the man into custody, but not before he did a back flip onto an inflatable device as spectators along the freeway and in their cars watched.

Here are some of the social media posts about the bizarre incident:

So this is happening right now. He’s talking about pollution i think. pic.twitter.com/Quhn2fV4aj — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

He just said: “My name is Dephree and I love God.” pic.twitter.com/UXnMLjRkNE — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

“I’m looking sexy, and I’m a dope rapper.”—Dephree pic.twitter.com/hvPdKevohU — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Only one lane of the 110S is open right now and the LAFD has brought a ladder closer and a pad for Dephree to land on if he falls. Also Dephree LOVES to vape. pic.twitter.com/BrfqU8Dfkc — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

There’a a ladder and what looks like the bottom of a bouncy castle pic.twitter.com/jg7q78pXCk — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree is talking to the cops rn as LAfD sets up its ladders. pic.twitter.com/i5wRIUOGOS — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Cops are making their way up pic.twitter.com/GghkYa6Or0 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree might be a hero to some, but they have now closed traffic on the 110s, it appears. pic.twitter.com/9Qk2uJiAwK — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Here’s crowd including one very pleased pup. pic.twitter.com/SmcjDEGSrJ — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

They will hang this in the Lourve someday. pic.twitter.com/qPzp3sd4ws — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree is freestyling again. The 110s is moving again. But it will be slow just one lane is open. pic.twitter.com/N1CJpTLYVQ — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Buddha is here as well. He’a really been enjoying the show. pic.twitter.com/BroOQfiBk2 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

A CHP officer just threw Dephree’a bag off the sign, and he’a not happy. pic.twitter.com/euqCvI4Eci — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Someone in the crowd just yelled take your shorts off. pic.twitter.com/Twa3gjL096 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree has been up there about a hour now. The 110S is completely closed, and our boi has taken up a new position. pic.twitter.com/nqFEqlWgrN — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree is in a bit of a sticky situation. He has been pinned in a corner by several ladders. So if he tries to come back across the exit sign he’ll be nabbed by CHP or LAFD pic.twitter.com/w4NWQS7udN — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Please gif this for me someone pic.twitter.com/7ux6gu2mGo — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree sprung himself! LAFD ladders have slowly been closing in on him but he wont give in. pic.twitter.com/rh1Xtp3WYj — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Lest we forget: if i was commuting to El Segundo, I would have missed this. pic.twitter.com/lsGdonX78k — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

I hope this is the photo that wins @yamphoto his Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/KO4JoThJft — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

Dephree has just done a backflip of the sign. pic.twitter.com/d5qh6qybQ6 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

