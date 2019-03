31 Mar 2000: Freeda Foreman poses before her scheduled fight which was cancelled for medical reasons at the Regent Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT

HOUSTON - Freeda Foreman's death has been ruled a suicide by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, records show.

Foreman was found dead in her Atascocita home on Friday. She was 42.

Records show she died from asphyxia.

She followed in her father's footsteps by becoming a professional boxer in 2000, but later retired with a pro record of 5-1.

