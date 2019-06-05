Free swim lessons: How to sign up for Typhoon Texas' event for kids and teens

HOUSTON - Typhoon Texas will host free swim lessons on Thursday, June 20 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Children of all ages can learn life-saving skills to prevent drowning, the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14.

Space is limited to the first 300 participants. Sign-up for the free swim lessons is required. You can do that here.

The local instruction at the west Houston waterpark is part of the world’s largest swimming lesson, now in its 10th year as coordinated by the World Waterpark Association.

Members of the Houston Swim Club will lead the instruction.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free parking is available.

