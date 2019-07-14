Free school supplies, immunizations! Mayor Turner hosts Back 2 School Fest at GRB Center

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced families in the Houston area will be provided free school supplies and immunizations at the Mayor's Back 2 School Fest.

The event will be held Aug. 3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

With the help of many partners and sponsors, families will be provided free of charge with school supplies, backpacks, health screenings, immunizations and social service resources.

