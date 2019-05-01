Free Schlitterbahn admission for military members, police, firefighters, EMTs

HOUSTON - Members of the military, police, firefighters and EMTs will be admitted to any Schlitterbahn water park from May 27 to June 2 for American Heroes Week at the park, according to its website.

Spouses and dependent children can also get tickets to the park for 40% gate price.

Members are asked to show military ID or proof of employment at the park's entrance to receive a wristband valid for free admission that day. The eligible member is to purchase tickets for their spouses and dependents for the discount, according to the site.

Schlitterbahn said that military dependent IDs are not valid for free or discounted admission or resort stays.

For those wanting to stay the night at the park, eligible members can save 20% off room rates at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi.

For more information, check out Schlitterbahn's website and its FAQs site.

