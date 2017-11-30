Free Press Summer Festival is changing its name to this

HOUSTON - The Free Press Summer Festival is getting a remix.

Festival organizers announced the festival will change its name to the In Bloom Music Festival. The date will change as well.

The In Bloom Music Fest will take place March 24-25, 2018, in Eleanor Tinsley Park with more than 50 music performances on four stages.

"As we enter the 10th anniversary of this incredible festival that our dedicated fans have made their annual Houston tradition, we are excited to announce a new name and a new time of year, while returning to our incredible location, Eleanor Tinsley Park,” founding partner Jagi Katial said. "We are always looking to improve the experience for the fans, and after the last few years of challenges with Mother Nature, moving our dates to the spring made sense."

General admission and VIP pre-sale tickets are available now ahead of the lineup release next month.

Visit www.inbloomfestival.com for more information.

