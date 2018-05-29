Free car for teen that went viral after riding bus to graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An Alabama teenager whose photo of him taking a city bus to his high school graduation went viral now has a car of his own -- all thanks to the kindness of a popular radio host.

Radio show host Rickey Smiley, celebrities Tyrese, Mike Epps and Da Brat teamed up to help give Corey Patrick a new SUV.

Patrick, of Birmingham, caught their attention after a photo of him went viral of him taking the bus to his high school graduation.

All year long, he got up at 4 a.m. to walk to the bus stop to get to school after moving out of the area. His family didn't have a car -- until now.

His mother is so proud. “Wow, that's amazing, a brand-new car,” she said. “You got a Jeep buddy."

"I'm excited," Patrick said. "I just thank you -- everybody."

Smiley says as soon as he heard Patrick's story, he had to help.

“(I) cried. Just broke down and cried. Just, I'm just getting emotional now thinking about it,” Smiley said. "There should be a picture of him with his cap and gown on hanging on the wall in every single high school in the country with the word 'Determination'."

Patrick is now studying to get his driver's license. He hopes to get that next month.

For more, watch WVTM's report in the player above.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.