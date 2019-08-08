Where Houston parents can get their kids back-to-school haircuts for free

odluap/iStock

HOUSTON - Most kids want to start school with a fresh new cut.

MY SALON Suite is offering free haircuts for elementary school kids when they donate school supplies.

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade can get a free haircut when $5 worth of school supplies are donated. Donations can include paper, notebooks, crayons and glue. Donations will be given to St. Judes.

Here are the details on the event:

Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MY SALON Suite The Woodlands (19075 Interstate 45 suite 250, Shenandoah)

Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MY SALON Suite West University (3901 C Bellaire Blvd., Houston)



