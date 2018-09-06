A&M reviewing fraternity's activities after freshman's death ruled unnatural

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A justice of the peace in College Station ruled the death of a freshman at Texas A&M University as unnatural, however, there is no official cause of death for Joseph Little.

Little died last week on what would have been his second day of classes at A&M.

The justice of the peace said Little suffered what appeared to have been a seizure at his apartment and was rushed to the hospital, where he died two days later.

College Station police are investigating the death.

Officials at A&M said they are reviewing the activities of the Phi Delta Gamma fraternity. Little had just been accepted into the Fijis and the university is looking at the fraternity's activities the weekend prior to his death.

A&M officials made it clear it is a review and not an investigation.

