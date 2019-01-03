Several business targeted within hours during robbery spree in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Several different locations in northwest Houston have been targeted and robbed by the same men.

According to police, the robberies have happened around between 7:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. at four different fast-food restaurants and one pediatric dentist office.

Police believe the men are a group of four to five, all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, who are just driving to different businesses, running inside and grabbing whatever they can off the counter.

The first incident was at a McDonald’s on Washington Avenue near I-10, where police said the men attempted to take a cash register from the establishment but failed.

According to authorities, the men then went to a nearby Denny's also on Washington Avenue.

Officers said men fled that scene and headed to a Carl’s Jr. on Ella Boulevard near I-610, then to the pediatric dentist office on Yale Street and a Jack in the Box on Airline Drive, both also near I-610.

The men made off with cash registers from the Jack in the Box and the Carl’s Jr., police said.

Authorities said the men tried to take an iPad from the dentist office but were unsuccessful.

No reports of a weapon have been made and no one from any of the four targeted establishments has been injured, officers said.

Police believe the men are driving a stolen, black Chevy Equinox with damage to the front, left side.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

