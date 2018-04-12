Foundation trying to combat adults luring teens through social media sites

HOUSTON - Chris Hadnagy is a cyber detective who searches the dark web for code names that lead to sites trolled by predators and pedophiles in the market for child pornography.

Hadnagy lectures to police agencies and corporate security teams on cyber defense and, during a recent meeting, he navigated sites populated by thousands of people on the dark web, or dark net.

During that meeting, it was discovered that predators are using open social media sources, such as Snapchat and Twitter, to open the door to the dark web.

Predators put links in these social media sites in order to entice people to click on them.

Code names are also used. An example is C-P, which stands for cheese pizza.

In an effort to unmask predators, Hadnagy and a team of experts started the Innocent Lives Foundation, which is dedicated to helping parents find their missing children and unmask pedophiles.

Hadnagy said parents need to know predators are using apps and social media sites to groom teens and pre-teens, with one out of six kids that have run away being victims of grooming.

One such victim was 17-year-old Cynthia Lowry, who has last seen at her San Antonio High School on Jan. 17.

Lowry’s mother is convinced a woman groomed her daughter via Snapchat since there was no texting between them.

Phone records show there was a call to Florida, and on Snapchat, a sketch of a castle, two princesses and a reference to a trip, possibly to Disney World.

“It says something like 'This is where I’m going to take you,’” Lowery’s mother said. “This person had a plan, some plan in mind. She was going to get my daughter no matter what.”

Child safety advocates said their parents should check their children's emails, texts and social media posts and ask the following questions.

“Is their personality changing?”

“Are they skipping school a lot?”

“Are their grades slipping?”

Any of those things could be signs of potential trouble.

Click here for advice on how to talk to your children about these issues.

Portions of this article courtesy of WKMG.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.