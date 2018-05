HOUSTON - Students across the Houston area are getting ready for graduation day and that includes kids in the foster care system.

On Friday, Judge Katrina Griffith and Child Protective Services Project Court held a celebration for those who are graduating or getting their GED.

It's called The Graduation Docket, and is designed to celebrate the students.

It also provides an opportunity to ensure each student has a plan after graduation.

