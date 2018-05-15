Fort Bend ISD makes critical decisions on controversial rezoning proposals

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend Independent School District voted early Tuesday morning on a critical and controversial issue for the district: rezoning.

Parents, worried that proposed changes would force their children to attend different schools, gathered at the Fort Bend ISD administration headquarters well before the start of the meeting Monday night to have their voices heard.

Eleven issues were brought to the table during the meeting involve rezoning, expanding older schools to accommodate growth, and building new schools to alleviate student overpopulation.

One agenda item was the fate of Barrington Place Elementary. Board members discussed the option of closing the nearly 30-year-old school or using it as a so-called "swing school" to deal with growth.

In the end, the district said the board took action and modified several of the administration’s recommendations. An updated facilities master plan includes recommended construction of six elementary schools - two of them are rebuilds, one new middle school, additions at three elementary schools and one middle school, and land for a future high school.

Barrington Place Elementary will remain as is, the district said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.