Authorities to beef up drunken driving patrols for New Year's weekend

KATY, Texas - Authorities across southeast Texas plan to step up their drunken driving enforcement efforts this weekend as revelers ring in 2018.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said there were 12 fatal crashes in the county last year that were related to drunken driving. In Texas, there were 884 fatalities, Thompson said.

Thompson reminded drivers that drinking and driving is a choice, not a mistake.

“If you’ve had something to drink, find someone to drive for you,” Thompson said. “There are many services that offer free rides to get you back home, and (there’s) no excuse to not get one of those.”

Sgt. Stephen Woodard, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said drivers will notice an influx of law enforcement officials during the holiday weekend.

“We mean serious business this weekend,” Woodard said.

Woodard also reminded drivers that the law requires them to move over for law enforcement vehicles that are stopped on the side of a road.



