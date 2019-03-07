Former wildland firefighter pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, gets 30 years in prison

CONROE, Texas - A man pleaded guilty to child sex assault charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Montgomery County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Officials said the abuse began when his victim was 8 years old and continued for years.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials learned that Jeffrey Pittman, 47, was previously employed by Texas A&M Forest Service as a wildland firefighter, the school said. He was terminated from the job in June 2018.

He worked out of the agency's Humble office for three years, the university said.

Images on his cell phone of showed him engaging in sex acts with his victim, as well as child pornography.

Pittman pleaded guilty to charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Texas A&M Forest Service is a state forestry agency. It is one of only seven state agencies in the Texas A&M University System. The agency is not part of the main university located in College Station or any of the other 10 universities in the TAMU system, representatives from the school said.

