Former vet accused of using prescriptions to rape teens

GALVESTON, Texas - Todd Glover turned himself in Wednesday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Glover, 36, is accused of prescription fraud.

His girlfriend, Victoria Scales, and another friend, Justin Tyler, were charged along with him.

The indictment was returned by a Galveston County grand jury on Tuesday. Glover faces up to 99 years in prison on the charge.

What the county says happened

Court records say Glover, a former veterinarian, obtained amphetamines by writing 39 bogus prescriptions between 2014 and 2018. The drugs were supposedly prescribed for dogs owned by him, Scales or Tyler.

This new charge stems from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and State Board of Veterinary Medicine that began earlier this year.

Accused of raping two teens

In December 2018, Glover was indicted for one count of rape and three counts of sexual battery by police in Coushatta, Louisana.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting two 17-year-old girls who were friends of his daughter during a trip there last year. One of the victims said that the teens were drugged with medications Glover obtained through his clinic.

No answer at home

No one answered the door at Glover’s home Thursday.

Calls to Glover's attorney were not returned Thursday.

Vet license revoked

Earlier this year, the state revoked his veterinarian’s license. One of his clinics in League City is now closed, and he’s not allowed on the grounds of his other clinic in Santa Fe.

