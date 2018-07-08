Former UCLA player found dead after hourslong standoff in California, reports say

A former UCLA basketball player was found dead Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with police in Oaks, California.

A family friend told the Los Angeles Times it was Tyler Honeycutt who was found dead. The incident began Friday afternoon when police responded to a call of a man armed with a gun in an apartment.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated as police attempted to speak to Honeycutt by cellphone. Police said Honeycutt began a shootout with police officers from inside the building. The exchange of gunfire between Honeycutt and officers continued into pre-dawn hours.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, SWAT team members were able to enter the apartment and found Honeycutt unresponsive, Sgt. Hector Guzman said.

Honeycutt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown.

The 27-year-old played for a time with the Sacramento Kings, but most recently was overseas playing with a Russian basketball team.

