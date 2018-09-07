Former Texas Children's Hospital employee accused of child porn possession

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A former Texas Children's Hospital employee is accused of child porn possession.

Carlo Carreon, 49, is charged with possession of child pornography in Montgomery County.

Carreon worked as a respiratory therapist at TCH in the Texas Medical Center. The hospital said he was terminated after officials were informed of the charges.

Carreon was arrested Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Texas Children's Hospital released the following statement:

"We were informed by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office that one of our former respiratory therapists was arrested. The charges relate to allegations of possession of child pornography. We are very troubled and deeply disappointed by this information and the employee was terminated when we became aware of the charges.

"Texas Children's Hospital is cooperating with authorities. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be able to share additional information at this time. We appreciate your understanding."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.