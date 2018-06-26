Former Texas A&M mascot Reveille VIII dies at age 12

Reveille VIII, the mascot of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Arlington, Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A former Texas A&M mascot who served from August 2008 until her “retirement” in 2015 has died.

Reveille VIII was 12 years old.

“She had a disease that involved her liver, her spleen, and many of her muscles,” said Dr. Kate Creevy, an associate professor of small animal internal medicine. “We could see this was a source of pain for her and not something that we wanted to ask her to fight. A final diagnosis will be determined and reported shortly."

Reveille VIII had been living at Texas A&M’s Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center. The dog died Monday.

Veterinarians and student caretakers said the animal got sick early Saturday morning and was taken to the Texas A&M teaching hospital.

Reveille’s primary care doctor said “she was quite the lady.”

“The critical care team and the internal medicine team that cared for her most recently did everything they could to find out what was going on and keep her as comfortable as possible,” said Dr. Stacy Eckman, in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences. “ … I went by to see her Sunday night in ICU and she was just like she always was — just such a good dog. Even sick, she was regal — she just had that air about her."

Vet officials said it was nice to have the dog at the Animal Life-Care Center during her retirement, “where she enjoyed relaxing while still able to hear the familiar campus sounds, including those from Kyle Field.”

In the end, after veterinary specialists did all they could for her in her final days, the decision was made to prevent her from suffering.

“She deserved that after being such a great First Lady of Texas A&M,” university officials said in a news release.

Reveille VIII will be buried alongside the previous seven Reveilles in Kyle Field Plaza on the north side of the stadium.

