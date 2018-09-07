Former Texans player accused of stealing from player trust fund

Jameel Cook of the Houston Texans during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee on October 29, 2006. The Titans beat the Texans 28-22.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former NFL player has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a player trust fund.

Authorities said Jameel Antwon Cook, 39, filed 30 bogus claims for medical and other expenses from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan. The player plan is a health-reimbursement account, according to court records.

Cook played for the Texans in 2006-07.

Cook is accused of submitting the claims between March 2016 and September 2017. Most of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook said he paid himself, according to court records.

Cook is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

