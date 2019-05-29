Former Texan convicted, sentenced for stealing from player trust fund

Jameel Cook of the Houston Texans during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee on October 29, 2006. The Titans beat the Texans 28-22.

HOUSTON - Former Houston Texan Jameel Antwon Cook was convicted on charges related to stealing from a player health care fund, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday.

Authorities said Cook, 40, filed 30 bogus claims for medical and other expenses from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan. The player plan is a health-reimbursement account, according to court records.

Cook played for the Texans in 2006-07. He also played for several seasons in Tampa Bay.

Cook was accused of submitting the claims between March 2016 and September 2017. Most of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook said he paid himself, according to court records.

Cook pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of securing the execution of documents by deception and was sentenced to 10 years of probation and was ordered to pay back the $105,000. He must also complete 160 hours of community service and was fined $1,200.

