Former sub accused of taking 6 girls from campus to drink alcohol at mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A former substitute teacher at Willis High School is accused of leaving campus with six female students to go to a mall to drink alcohol.

Authorities said 22-year-old Shadrick Mi Kael Jones is charged with making alcohol available to a minor.

Jones is accused of taking six female students, ages 15 to 17 and in the 10th and 11th grades, off campus during school hours Jan. 28. The girls left campus with Jones voluntarily, authorities said.

Authorities said Jones picked the girls up from school, purchased alcohol for them and took them to The Woodlands Mall until 1:30 p.m. He then took them back to school, authorities said.

School officials noticed the girls were intoxicated, which prompted the investigation, according to authorities.

Jones was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $1,500.

