Former Santa Fe teacher, accused of having sex with students, pleads guilty to lesser charge

SANTA FE, Texas - A former Santa Fe Independent School District teacher accused of having sex with two students pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.

Kelsey Leigh Gutierrez, then 25, was previously charged with three counts of improper relationship between educator and student. Prosecutors said there were two victims, but three different sexual acts were performed.

Galveston County court records show Gutierrez pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to a minor and will serve one year of community service as her sentence.

Her trial was to begin April 8, court records show.

Gutierrez was an English teacher at Santa Fe High School, but was terminated on Nov. 18 after an investigation that began with a tip to authorities, prosecutors said. She began working for SFISD as an educational aide in 2014, and was hired as a teacher beginning in the 2015 school year.

According to the SFISD website, Gutierrez grew up in southwestern Louisiana, and went to Blinn College and graduated from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

She also was a cheer sponsor at Santa Fe High for the 2016-17 school year, according to the school's website.

