Former President George H.W. Bush's funeral: What we know

HOUSTON - Information about the funeral and burial of Former President George H.W. Bush is being released Saturday as plans are confirmed.

America’s 41st president died in Houston late Friday. He was 94.

Here is a breakdown of what we know about plans to honor Bush.

Day of mourning, flags at half-staff

President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday as a national day of morning. Trump has also ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

Lie in state, repose

Congressional leaders announced that Bush’s body will arrive at the Capitol at 5 p.m. Monday. He will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from 7:30 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. All times are Eastern.

In Houston, the former president will lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church starting sometime Wednesday evening.

"Throughout the night, we'll be open from those who would like to come and be part of the repose," said the Rev. Russell Levenson Jr., of St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

Funeral

Bush will have two funerals -- a state funeral at the National Cathedral and a local funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

The state funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, while Bush's body is in Washington.

The Houston funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

VIDEO: St. Martin's prepares to host funeral

Burial

Officials at Texas A&M University announced that Bush will be buried Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library. It’s the same place former first lady Barbara Bush was buried after her death earlier this year, and his daughter Robin who died at 3 years old.

Bush's casket will arrive in College Station by train at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. His body will be escorted from a railroad stop at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive to the library. Click here to view a map of the train's route.

Public memorial

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a public tribute to Bush's memory will happen at 7 p.m. Monday at Hermann Square in front of Houston City Hall.

Full schedule

Here is the full schedule for Bush's funeral and burial provided by the Joint Force Headquarters.

