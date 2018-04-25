Former President George H.W. Bush moved out of intensive care

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5.

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush was moved out of intensive care Wednesday after being hospitalized this week with a blood infection.

Jim McGrath, spokesman for the Bush family, said in a written statement that the 41st president is expected to remain hospitalized for several more days.

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” McGrath said in the statement.

McGrath said Bush is grateful for the prayers and good wishes he’s received.

“He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” McGrath said in the statement.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

The president was hospitalized shortly after attending the weekend funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.