HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush left Houston and returned to his summer home in Maine Sunday, according to Bush's spokesperson Jim McGrath.

His return to Maine comes two weeks after Bush was released from Houston Methodist Hospital for a blood infection. He was admitted days after the funeral of his wife, Barbara.

Bush has been eager to get well so he could get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

