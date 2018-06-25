Former President George H.W. Bush gets a fur baby -- a trained service dog named Sully!

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush welcomed home a new and loyal family member Monday.

While Bush was being visited by former President Bill Clinton, he received a trained Labrador retriever named Sully from America's VetDogs.

Bush said he is grateful and knows the dog came from an organization committed to helping U.S. veterans.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

