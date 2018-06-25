News

Former President George H.W. Bush gets a fur baby -- a trained service dog named Sully!

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush welcomed home a new and loyal family member Monday. 

While Bush was being visited by former President Bill Clinton, he received a trained Labrador retriever named Sully from America's VetDogs.

Bush said he is grateful and knows the dog came from an organization committed to helping U.S. veterans.

 

