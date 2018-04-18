Former President George H.W. Bush 'broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara'

HOUSTON - In the wake of the passing of former first lady Barbara Bush, her husband, President George H.W. Bush, gave an update Tuesday night through his office.

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H.W. Bush, released the following statement Tuesday night:

"So many of you are asking, "How is 41?"

"He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when she left this good Earth.

"Obviously this is a very challenging time.

"But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

"He is determined to be there for them as well.

"He appreciates all the well wishes and support."

Read more about Barbara Bush's life here.

Leave your condolences for Barbara Bush here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.