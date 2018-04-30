Former President Barack Obama to be guest of honor at Rice University gala

HOUSTON - Former President Barack Obama will be the guest of honor at the 25th anniversary gala of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy on Nov. 27.

With Obama’s participation in the gala, the institute will have hosted every living former president since its inception, Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian pointed out.

The event’s theme is “A Quarter Century: Making History.” The gala will be an invitation-only celebration for Baker Institute supporters and special guests.

The institute said in a news release that ticket information and additional event details will be announced closer to the event date.

Go here for a list of the Baker Institute’s 25th anniversary commemorative programs.

