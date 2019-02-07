Former Pasadena ISD worker accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man who was employed as a grounds maintenance helper at Pasadena Independent School District was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child.

Jose Armando Lopez Solorio was fired from the district after the charges were filed.

On Feb. 1, Harris County officials said they were advised of allegations of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Solorio was identified as the suspect, and he was taken into custody in Houston. At the time of his arrest, Solorio was babysitting small children, whose parents were not present, officials said.

During an interview with authorities, Solorio admitted to the original charge and also provided additional information that led to the additional charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to authorities.

"Aggravated sexual assault is upgraded to super aggravated sexual assault of a child when the victim is either under 6 years of age or if someone previously convicted of violent sexual assault of a victim under the age of 14 commits the same crime again," officials said.

Investigators said the abuse began when the victim was 4 to 5 years old.

During the booking process, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials advised that Solorio's immigration status would likely be reviewed due to the fact that he committed the crimes in the United States before he received his residency status.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about Solorio is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

Pasadena ISD released this statement:

"On the afternoon of February 6, 2019, Pasadena ISD was informed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Jose Lopez Solorio, a Pasadena ISD Building and Grounds helper, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Upon learning this information, Pasadena ISD took immediate action to terminate this individual’s employment. Mr. Lopez Solorio’s position did not require direct contact with students.

"We appreciate the swift action of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. If you know anything related to this case, you are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5871."

