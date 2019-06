Associated Press

HOUSTON - A former contractor at NASA's Johnson Space Center is facing federal charges after authorities said he stole flight jackets.

Court documents say Bradley Fink stole $15,000 worth of flight jackets over a 15-year period between January 2004 and March 2019.

If convicted, Fink faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

NASA refused to comment since the case is pending in federal court.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.