Former Morton Ranch student to find alternate school after making threat, judge orders

Braeden McDaniel, a former Morton Ranch High School student appeared in court Thursday after he's accused of making a terroristic threat against the school. He says he was just joking around.

HOUSTON - The teen student who threatened to blow up Morton Ranch High School is now required to find an alternative school and wear an ankle monitor, a judge ruled Thursday.

He will not be allowed to return to Morton Ranch High School.

Braeden McDaniel, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, according to officials from the Katy Independent School District. He spoke with KPRC2 after he left jail Wednesday morning. He said he wasn't serious when he told his friends, "I want to blow up the school."

"It was just me joking around," he said. "I said it in a sarcastic way and then someone else heard it and they thought it was a threat."

McDaniel's attorney, Derek Hollingsworth, said his client made a joke and that it should not be considered a crime. He said they will be presenting their case in court.

VIDEO: Attorney of student accused of making terrorist threat at Morton Ranch HS speaks to media

McDaniel will appear in court again Tuesday.

