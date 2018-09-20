Former member of UH fraternity indicted for hazing files lawsuit

HOUSTON - A University of Houston fraternity indicted on hazing charges is facing a new lawsuit by one of its former members.

Jared Anthony Munoz filed a lawsuit again the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, claiming that members of the chapter “acted in conspiracy” to harm Munoz from Nov. 17, 2016, to the present, court documents say.

Munoz said when he pledged in 2016, he was forced to roll in vomit, tobacco spit and feces. He also said he ruptured his spleen after being body slammed while playing a game called “Green Light.”

Prosecutors said that Munoz and the other pledges were also deprived of adequate food, water and sleep in order to impair their judgment and rigorous activities were used to increase fatigue.

Munoz is suing the fraternity for $1 million because he was robbed of his “money, his reputation, his dignity and his health,” court documents say.



