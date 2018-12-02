Former member of Bush administration reacts of president's passing

Edward Djerejian speaks about serving in the administration of former President George H.W. Bush, during an interview in Houston on Dec. 1, 2018.

HOUSTON - It was for three years back in the early '90s when Edward Djerejian worked as an assistant secretary of state for former President George H.W Bush.

During those brief years, Djerejian said he knew he was working for a leader.

“He was director of the CIA. He was the state's ambassador to the United Nations he was vice president," Djerejian said. "He was a very knowledgeable man in terms of foreign policy."

He was a leader who had compassion for those who served him, those like Djerejian

“He listened," Djerejian said. "He would write notes to his staff. I received several of those notes and letters. He was a terrific writer of personal notes, and it just showed how much he cared for the people who worked for him."

Djerejian said Bush’s work will forever speak for itself.

“We've lost a leader who is really the last of the great generation of World War II,” Djerejian said.

