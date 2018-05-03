Former Klein ISD wrestling coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A former Klein Independent School district employee is no longer with the district after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district said an investigation was launched when it became aware Matthew Taylor Moses, who was a wrestling coach at Klein Oak High School, had an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Klein ISD released the following statement:

“Mr. Matthew Taylor Moses is no longer a Klein ISD employee. When Klein ISD became aware of allegations that a Klein Oak High School employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Klein ISD immediately began investigating and involved the Klein ISD Police Department. Klein ISD will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority in Klein ISD.”

It is unclear if Taylor has been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

