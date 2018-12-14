Former Klein Collins HS student charged after showing off fake gun on campus, officials say

Klein Collins High School is seen on a map.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Klein Independent School District student is facing charges after officials said he showed a fake gun to a group of students Thursday night.

Officials said the juvenile showed off the fake gun to a group of students near Klein Collins High School and Schindewolf Intermediate School.

School officials were made aware of the incident, and an investigation led authorities to the former student. The former student was taken into custody and charged.

Klein ISD provided extra officers on campus on Friday.

It is not clear how long the former student has been removed from campus.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.