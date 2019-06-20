Former intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gets prison time for 'doxing' senators

HOUSTON - A former intern for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee received a prison sentence Wednesday for “doxing” senators last year.

Jackson Cosko, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison and a $500 fine on charges of making restricted personal information public.

Federal prosecutors said Cosko posted private information about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, and Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, of Utah, on the internet after becoming upset while watching the hearings about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Prosecutors said Cosko used another person’s credentials to log into a government computer in a senator’s office to obtain the information.

Lee said in October that Cosko worked as an unpaid intern in her office for 38 days before he was arrested and that she had little interaction with him.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.