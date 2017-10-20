Former HPD officer indicted in 2016 shooting of unarmed neighbor

HOUSTON - Jason Loosmore, a former Houston Police Department officer, was indicted for an off-duty incident in which he shot and wounded a neighbor following an argument over a dog.

Loosmore, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"He used his badge and gun to try and settle a personal score," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "The community, through a grand jury, decided the officer broke the law."

Loosmore was not in uniform during the Oct. 13, 2016, incident, but he did have a badge hanging around his neck.

Loosmore shot Casey Brown three times with a 9mm handgun while Brown was in his own yard, investigators said.

Press conference held after former HPD officer indicted on charges

Brown, who was unarmed at the time, is still recovering from his wounds.

Loosmore, who had been an officer for seven years at the time of the shooting, resigned from HPD in April 2017.

If convicted, Loosmore faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

