Former Harris County deputy sentenced to 27 years in prison for child porn production, possession

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County deputy was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison following his convictions for production and possession of child pornography.

Andrew Craig Sustaita, 31, of Spring, pleaded guilty to the charges on March 15.

An impact statement was presented Thursday by a victim's mother. She told the court how Sustaita's acts have victimized her daughter, her family and friends and said that "what has happened to them encompasses the true meaning of the term evil."

Sustaita will serve the rest of his life on supervised release following completion of his prison term. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Seventy child pornography files were found on Sustaita's devices.

When he pleaded guilty, Sustaita admitted to posting child erotica images to a known child pornography website. He also admitted to commenting on images on the site.

Sustaita's online presence also included participating in a pay-to-play bestiality website.

Some of the images contained Sustaita's private parts placed on or near a victim's head while she appears to be sleeping. Others included Sustaita attempting to expose the child's private parts. Sustaita distributed the photos on the internet.

