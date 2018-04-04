Former Harris County deputy facing 2 charges of sexual assault of a child

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County deputy has found himself on the other side of the law.

Keith Maeweather, 38, is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

He faced a judge Tuesday.

Court documents said the incidents occurred almost every day for about one year, between the time Maeweather lost his job at the sheriff’s office in March of 2017.

The former deputy would buy the victim snacks and candy and was willing to pay him $1,600 to keep quiet, according to court records.

During Tuesday’s appearance before a judge, it was revealed that Maeweather is a combat veteran and served in Iraq and Afghanistan between 1999 and 2003.

He became a deputy after that.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Maeweather was a deputy, but didn’t say how long he served for, or why he was let go.

The 38-year-old’s bond was set at $60,000 and a judge filed an emergency protective order against him.

Maeweather cannot come in contact with the victim and cannot have contact with any children under the age of 17.

According to the court, Maeweather lived with his mother and did not have a previous criminal history.

