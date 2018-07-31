Former Galveston County judge apprehended in Austin on impersonation, stalking felonies

The mugshot of Christopher Michael Dupuy after he was arrested in Austin on July 30, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Galveston County official was arrested Monday in Austin, according to authorities.

Christopher Michael Dupuy is facing three felonies, authorities said.

In January, Dupuy was indicted in Galveston County on two counts of online impersonation stemming from incidents in 2015.

In May, Harris County issued a warrant accusing him of stalking, according to authorities.

In March, members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in Galveston learned that Dupuy may have fled the Gulf Coast region in an attempt to avoid facing the charges.

On July 30, Dupuy was apprehended at a residence in Austin, officials said.

Dupuy was booked in the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday.

