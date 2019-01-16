Former EMS volunteer accused of inappropriately touching teen is out on bond

HOUSTON - A former emergency medical service volunteer accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a South Houston Fire station is out on bond.

Michael Sluder, 42, is charged with indecency with a child.

Sluder surrendered at the Harris County courthouse Wednesday morning.

The judge ordered that he is not to have contact with the teen.

According to court documents, Sluder allegedly inappropriately kissed and touched a 16-year-old at the fire station in September of last year.

Probable cause documents state the teenager had gone to work with a relative at the fire station when the incident allegedly happened.

The city of South Houston said Suder is not an employee of the city, but used to be an EMS volunteer. The city didn’t have an exact date but believes Sluder left before the alleged incident happened.

